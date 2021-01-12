CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman struck a barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago after driving around police officers Tuesday morning, police said.
The 31-year-old woman was driving a Honda sedan northbound in the 400-block of North Wabash Avenue at about 4 a.m. when police said she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and hit a barricade.
It is not clear if the woman meant to target Trump Tower.
Police said the woman was not injured and was taken into custody, with charges pending.
No other injuries were reported.
Trump Tower Chicago barricade struck after woman drove around officers, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More