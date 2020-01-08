Chicago police called to fight at Trump Tower apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they were called to Trump Tower Wednesday afternoon for a fight between two women in the residential part of the building.
Police said they were called to the building at 400 North Wabash at about 2 p.m. for a fight between two women.
Police said a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old women were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the 24-year-old struck the 22-year-old in the face.
The physical fight then continued until they were separated by someone else at the scene, police said.
The 22-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital with unknown injuries in good condition. The 24-year-old woman fled the scene and is not in custody at this time, police said.
An investigation by Area Central detectives is ongoing.
