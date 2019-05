Tuesday marks 1 year since death of Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio

EMBED >More News Videos It was a solemn morning at the Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy in the South Loop on Tuesday as Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago and others came together to honor fa

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks one year since the death of Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio.Bucio, 46, was searching for a boater who fell into the Chicago River when he lost his life last Memorial Day weekend. Tuesday morning, his family will joined the Chicago Fire Department for a ceremonial bell ringing at Canalport Riverwalk Park. That will be followed with a special recognition ceremony at the Quigley Fire Academy.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Bucio died of a rare heart condition called lymphocytic myocarditis that can cause heart failure. His death was also ruled accidental.Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, spending the last 11 years on the Marine and Dive Operations Unit. Prior to CFD, Bucio was a Chicago police officer from 2000-2003, a police spokesman confirmed.