Tuesday marks 1 year since death of Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio

Bucio, 46, was searching for a boater who fell into the Chicago River when he lost his life last Memorial Day weekend.
Tuesday morning, his family will joined the Chicago Fire Department for a ceremonial bell ringing at Canalport Riverwalk Park. That will be followed with a special recognition ceremony at the Quigley Fire Academy.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Bucio died of a rare heart condition called lymphocytic myocarditis that can cause heart failure. His death was also ruled accidental.
Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, spending the last 11 years on the Marine and Dive Operations Unit. Prior to CFD, Bucio was a Chicago police officer from 2000-2003, a police spokesman confirmed.