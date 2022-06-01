Tulsa shooting: Multiple people shot, 'some killed' at medical building, police say

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and "some unfortunately were killed," police said.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect "is down."

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mass shootingshootingactive shooter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in Englewood, CPD says
2 women attacked on Chinatown CTA platform, Chicago police say
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
Illinois drops parental consent for minors seeking abortion
Teens caught on video vandalizing Homewood firehouse
Show More
What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?
11 guns recovered, 13 arrests at North Avenue Beach Memorial Day party
Peotone road closed after 1 killed, diesel leak, fire officials say
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting President Reagan
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, cool
More TOP STORIES News