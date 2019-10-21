Tupac Shakur is appearing in a Tennessee court this week.
A man sharing the same name as the late rapper was arrested for drug possession and for pulling a knife on police.
Suspect Tupac A. Shakur also shares the same middle initial as the rapper. Police allege the 40-year-old was in possession of methamphetamine and reached for a knife when officers confronted him.
Tupac Shakur the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996 in Las Vegas at age 25.
'Tupac Shakur' arrested in Tennessee on meth, assault charges
