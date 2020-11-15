autism

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation holds raffle fundraiser for 2020 Corvette, Chevy of Naperville donates car

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville's Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is raising funds by holding a raffle for a 2020 Corvette Stingray Coupe.

Restrictions due to COVID-19 have presented extreme challenges for families who depend on Turning Pointe to help care for loved ones affected by autism.

Chevy of Naperville donated the Motor Trend Car of the Year to help Turning Pointe raise funds to continue providing services and for constriction to add more space at the school.

Illinois residents can secure a 1 in 2,000 chance to win the car by purchasing a ticket for $100. The winning ticket will be drawn on Dec. 3 at Turning Pointe.

To learn more about the contest rules and purchase a ticket, visit the website.
