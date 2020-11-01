Tutoring English to Advance Change works to empower immigrants by helping them learn English

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An organization has worked to empower immigrants by helping them learn English and giving them the tools they need to thrive in America.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tutoring English to Advance Change or simply, TEACH, has helped so many navigate through a difficult time.
TEACH has assisted more than 350 immigrants and their families and over 30 immigrant-owned businesses to date over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Executive Director of TEACH, Constantine Bitsas.
TEACH offers free, individualized one-on-one English tutoring.
TEACH has also helped the people they work with get accurate information about the pandemic and the eviction moratorium.
More information about TEACH and its mission is available on their website.
