Fox 2 Detroit station mourning loss of meteorologist who took her own life

EMBED </>More Videos

DETROIT, Mich. --
Fox 2 in Detroit is mourning the loss of one of their own, after they learned meteorologist Jessica Starr took her own life Wednesday. She was 35.

"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief," the station stated on its website.

Many of Starr's colleagues took to social media to share the heartbreaking news.

One tweet read, in part, "Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life."


Starr, a Michigan native, received meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University, and worked at stations in Baltimore and Lansing before landing at Fox 2.

EMBED More News Videos

National Suicide Prevention information: Get help here

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicideu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bomb threats made in Chicago area, nationwide deemed 'not credible,' FBI says
Victim, gunman sought after Bridgeview funeral home shooting
Ferrara Candy moving into Old Post Office downtown
1 dead in small plane crash at Porter County Regional Airport
VIDEO: Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on NYC subway
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Bizarre details surface on driver accused in deadly Texas crash
Show More
Passenger arrested for trying to smuggle live birds in hair rollers
Man accused of dismembering, grilling man found not guilty
Highland Park police release 'lip sync challenge' video
Suspect shoots self after exchanging gunfire with police inside school in Richmond, Ind.
More News