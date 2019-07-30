Two kids, 3 and 9, transported by Life Flight after crash involving 18-wheeler in Houston

HOUSTON -- A 3-year-old and a 9-year-old were flown to the hospital by Life Flight after a 5-vehicle crash, which included an 18-wheeler, in west HoustonIt happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 in Houston.The freeway is shut down and is expected to be closed for at least another few hours.According to Lynn Nguyen, Chief of Vehicular Crimes, a white truck stopped in a moving lane of traffic because a water bottle was stuck underneath the driver's brake and gas pedals.The driver put on his hazard lights as he tried to remove the bottle.A second and third car were both able to stop and did not hit him. However, a fourth vehicle, a silver pickup truck, couldn't stop in time and crashed into them.An 18-wheeler that was unable to avoid the wreck also hit the silver truck, causing it to spin.The 3-year-old and 9-year-old were in the back of the silver pickup. Both children were flown to the hospital and taken into surgery.The 3-year-old has a brain hemorrhage and the 9-year-old has a skull fracture.The drivers are okay. They have not shown signs of intoxication, according to authorities.An investigation will determine if the driver of the silver truck was speeding.Officials did see a car seat, but they don't know if either of the children were restrained.Charges are possible, pending the outcome of the investigation.