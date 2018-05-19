Two off-duty police officers shot at bar in NW Indiana

Two off-duty cops were wounded in a bar shooting early Saturday in Highland in northwest Indiana.An East Chicago officer was shot in the head and was in serious condition Saturday evening at Advocate Christ Medical Center. A Gary officer was wounded in the arm and released from the hospital by the afternoon.Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting, but no charges were filed as of 5 p.m.The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at Growlers bar, located in the 2800-block of Highway Avenue, after two men who tried to re-enter the bar shortly before the bar was closing.The men were asked to leave the bar by bar security, but they refused.The Gary police officer, who was working as a bouncer at the bar, got involved, as did the East Chicago cop.Witnesses said they heard yelling and then gunshots."All of a sudden there was a lot of yelling, and a lot of pushing and then there were gunshots and ... everyone who was inside the bar - probably a crowd of about 60 people - we all got pushed back to the bar in the back of the room, and they told us to stay down until everything was clear," said Matthew Potacki, a bar patron.Police arrested the two suspects about a block from the bar as they were walking away.