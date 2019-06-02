Two people fatally wounded after shooting, car crash near North Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to police two cars were driving west bound on North Avenue when occupants of one of the vehicles began shooting at the other vehicle Sunday morning.Both the driver and passenger of the targeted vehicle were shot multiple times.Both victims died on the scene, according to police.Reports say the offenders fled north bound on LaSalle Street.One victim was a 22-year-old African American male with multiple gun shot wounds to the upper back and the other victim was a 25-year-old African American male with multiple gun shot wounds to the body.Police say the victims' vehicle had over a dozen gunshots.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.