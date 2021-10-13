celebrity arrest

Tyga arrested: Rapper turns himself in to LAPD for felony domestic violence

Why was Tyga arrested? Details scarce on reason for charge; rapper booked under legal name, Michael Stevenson
By ABC7.com staff
Tyga surrenders to LAPD, booked for felony domestic violence

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Tyga has been booked in connection with a domestic violence incident after he surrendered at the LAPD Hollywood division Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old was booked under his real name, Michael Stevenson, for felony domestic violence on $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is anticipated to bail out immediately.

The department said no one expected him to walk in.

The only thing known is that he was involved in a domestic violence incident on Monday, a source told Eyewitness News.

"Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released," the LAPD said in a statement.
