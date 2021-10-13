LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Tyga has been booked in connection with a domestic violence incident after he surrendered at the LAPD Hollywood division Tuesday morning.
The 31-year-old was booked under his real name, Michael Stevenson, for felony domestic violence on $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is anticipated to bail out immediately.
The department said no one expected him to walk in.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett news: Trial date set for former 'Empire' actor for Streeterville attack allegations
The only thing known is that he was involved in a domestic violence incident on Monday, a source told Eyewitness News.
"Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released," the LAPD said in a statement.
Tyga arrested: Rapper turns himself in to LAPD for felony domestic violence
Why was Tyga arrested? Details scarce on reason for charge; rapper booked under legal name, Michael Stevenson
CELEBRITY ARREST
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News