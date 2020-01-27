grammy award

Tyler, the Creator brings mom onstage for Grammys acceptance speech

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Musicians thank their parents all the time during acceptance speeches, but Tyler, the Creator took it one step further, bringing his mother onto the stage with him in a sweet Grammys moment Sunday evening.

Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Okonma, won best rap album for "Igor." When he was announced as the winner, his mother excitedly stood up and began to cheer. The two hugged before a visibly stunned Tyler headed onto the stage, his mother trailing not far behind.

The two embraced once more on the stage before he said, "That's my mom if y'all are wondering." She cried in his arms, they hugged again, and he began his speech by telling his mother that she "did a great job raising this guy."

He continued to thank his managers, friends, family, label and fans for "trusting my crazy ideas."

"I never fully felt accepted in rap, so for y'all to always stand by me and get me here -- I really appreciate that," he added.

"Igor," released last spring, beat out albums by Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and YBN Cordae.

Click here to see a full list of Grammy winners.
