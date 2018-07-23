U of C police issue alert after robberies, knife attack in Hyde Park

University of Chicago police have sent out a safety alert about several pedestrians being robbed or attacked near campus.Three separate incidents have happened in Hyde Park since Friday.At about 1:35 a.m. in the 5100-block of South Kimbark Avenue, police said a person walking on the sidewalk was approached and grabbed by three suspects. The suspects took the victim's cell phone and wallet before entering a silver SUV. The victim was not injured.In the second incident, a suspect left an off-campus apartment building and slashed a victim with a knife without provocation, police said. A suspect in the incident was taken into custody.The third incident took place in the 900-block of East 53rd Street at 11 p.m. Sunday. Two suspects got out of a vehicle and took an iPhone from a jogger. The suspects got into a white sedan and drove off.The victim declined medical attention.