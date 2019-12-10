University of Chicago student robbed while walking on campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A University of Chicago student was robbed while walking on campus Monday night, U of C police said.The student was walking on the sidewalk in the 900-block of East 57th Street at about 6:45 p.m. when the victim told police someone jumped out of a car, took their phone and then got back in the car and drove off.The car is described as a royal blue 2014 Acura sedan with Illinois license plate AB18149, police said. The student was not injured.The University of Chicago Police Department is investigating the robbery and has increased patrols in the area.