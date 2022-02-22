anti-semitism

University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana officials investigating anti-Semitic flyers

Anti-Semitic definition: Term means hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people
EMBED <>More Videos

What is antisemitism? Explaining anti-Jewish ideas and hate

URBANA, Ill. -- University of Illinois authorities are investigating reports of anti-Semitic flyers left across the Champaign-Urbana campus this weekend.

The News-Gazette reports that a campus wide email sent Sunday by Chancellor Robert Jones said officials received "multiple reports of anti-Semitic and hateful flyers" this weekend.

The email said the flyers were left on and around campus "inside plastic bags filled with small rocks."

RELATED: What is anti-Semitism? Explaining anti-Jewish ideas and hate

Jones did not give more information about the content of the flyers. He called the messages "a cowardly and craven way to spew hate and division in our community."

Campus police asked anyone with information to contact the department.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
champaign urbanaanti semitismuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANTI-SEMITISM
Jewish community members react to Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments
Police investigating 2nd possible act of hate against Jewish community
What is antisemitism? Explaining anti-Jewish ideas and hate
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
TOP STORIES
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
Former CPD supt. wants mayor to give deposition in sex assault case
Police offered teen food to confess to crime he didn't commit: lawyer
Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady to give Chicago COVID update
Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
Bobby Hull no longer Chicago Blackhawks team ambassador
Show More
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
Fire in Albany Park, Chicago: Brewery, gym, apartments gutted
Search to resume for man who fell through ice shelf near Indiana Dunes
Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas
Chicago Weather: Morning fog, rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News