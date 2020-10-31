Sports

Illinois starting QB Brandon Peters among 2 to test positive for COVID-19

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters among two to test positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois is playing Purdue without starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore.

Both tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will be sidelined 21 days per Big Ten protocol. Both would be eligible to return for the Nov. 21 game at Nebraska.

The announcement was made about an hour before kickoff.

Illinois also announced that contact tracing sidelined several other players for the Purdue game and next week's game against Minnesota.

Sophomore Matt Robinson started at quarterback for the Illini. He played in eight games last year and started two.

The Illini opened the season last week at Wisconsin, whose team has had 22 players and staff test positive for COVID-19 this week.
