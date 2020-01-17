tuition

University of Illinois approved tuition increase for incoming freshman students

Tuition is going up at the University of Illinois for the first time in six years.

U of I administrators voted Thursday in favor of a 1.8% tuition increase for incoming freshmen at its Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses.

Incoming freshmen in Springfield will also see a 1% increase.

Base tuition is estimated to increase by roughly $218 dollars, adding up to just over $12,000 a year.

The state's flagship university said the tuition increase will help attract and retain faculty in response to record-high enrollment.
