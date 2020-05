AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are searching for the driver of a Jeep seen on video running a red light and hitting an Uber driver.Dash cam video from inside the Uber vehicle shows the green light on Galena Street when the Jeep comes from the left and the cars collide.The driver of the silver-colored jeep Cherokee drove away from the scene, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Division at (630_ 256-5330.