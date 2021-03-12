Police arrest 1 of 3 women seen on video attacking, coughing on San Francisco Uber driver

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday one of the women seen harassing and attacking an Uber driver has been arrested.

SFPD said it worked with the Las Vegas Police Department to apprehend 24-year-old Malaysia King. She faces several charges, including assault with a caustic chemical and assault and battery.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, has yet to be arrested but told SFPD through her legal counsel that she would be turning herself in.

Video sent to our sister station KGO-TV showed Kimiai, King, and another woman coughing, harassing and attacking an Uber driver after he asked one of them to wear a mask.

Subhakar Khadka told KGO-TV on Tuesday that he feared for his life during the incident and was so traumatized he didn't want to return to work.

Police said at one point during the attack, one of the women reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and toward the driver.

"You know the pepper spray that was sprayed inside my car. It was everywhere, it was literally everywhere," Khadka said.

Subhakar reached out to Uber asking for help to get his car cleaned. He sent KGO-TV screenshots of his correspondence with them. He said at first, Uber only offered him $20.



Angel investor Cyan Banister launched a GoFundMe page for Subhkar.

On the website, Banister wrote that she is one of the first to invest in Uber and was appalled that the company "failed to step up to take care of this Uber driver."

"We will have Subhakar take possession of any funds raised in this campaign to help him with his living expenses while he is unable to work due to this trauma. With his inability to work, he will need these funds as soon as possible," she wrote.
