Cicero shooting: Uber driver shot in attempted robbery ID'd as NW Indiana father of 3

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- An Uber driver was shot and critically wounded after an attempted robbery Monday night in Cicero, police said. Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the attack.Police said at about 7:34 p.m., an Uber driver was called out to 23rd Street and 55th Avenue. Police said four people were there and attempted to rob the rideshare driver. Police believe they were also planning to steal his vehicle.The Uber driver was shot by one of the suspects, police said. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition."They are keeping him alive to harvest his organs," Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada said.The driver was identified by police as Joseph Schelstraete, a 38-year-old father of three from northwest Indiana who was driving for Uber to make some extra money."He is truly a victim. Wrong place and wrong time. By all accounts, from what we can tell, he is just a hardworking guy," Chlada said.A few neighbors saw it all unfold. One of them was just coming home from work"A small blue car stopped in front of the house," said the witness, who did not want to be identified. "It looks like someone requested an Uber. Then one person came out and a second person came out and a third and they started struggling with the driver and at that point a fourth person came out and then at that point that's when they shot him in the back of the head."One suspect is in custody and police said they are looking for three others who should be considered armed and dangerous.Police shut down the area near 23rd Street and 55th Avenue marking a shell casing on the pavement near the blue car.The witness ABC7 spoke with said seeing the crime was horrific."I was in shock. Truthfully you don't see this every day, but the same thing happened a month ago," he said.Police confirmed a similar incident did happen near the crime scene about a month ago when an Uber driver was robbed and assaulted. Ramon Reyes has lived in the area for two years saying it is a quiet area residential area with no violent crime issues."This is not normal at all like at all because I've been in this neighborhood for almost two years and I've never seen anything happen like this ,especially not down the street from where I live you know," Reyes said.An Uber spokeswoman said in a written statement: "We are saddened to hear about the senseless act of violence that took the life of Mr. Schelstraete. Our thoughts are with his family and we are working with law enforcement on their investigation."