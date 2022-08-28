'Not today': Uber driver stabbed by passenger said man was trying to kill her

The single mom, who drives for Uber to pay for college and her 8-year-old child, said the drive almost killed her.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- An Uber driver and mother in south Florida is thankful to be alive.

She said a man, who she picked up, stabbed her several times and tried to kill her.

"This is blood right here; this is all blood on me," Brittany Evans told WSVN.

There was blood on her jeans, shirt and cut-up hands.

Evans, an Uber driver, walked out of the hospital Friday morning after a terrifying night.

"After I just made a delivery, Uber gave me a ping to go ... pick up a guy," she said.

Jonathan Hartman, wearing a hoodie, sat in the back seat around midnight Friday.

Like many Uber rides, he began with friendly conversation.

"He was asking me what school I go to. He was asking me if I'm a single mom, how many nights do I Uber," she said.

The single mom, who drives for Uber to pay for college and her 8-year-old child, said the drive almost killed her.

"He hunched over from the back seat to the front with a steak knife and put it up to my neck, and he said that he was going to kill me. He said that he was going to make my son an orphan, he said that he was going to hijack the car and he said, I only wanted to kill you, that's all the reason why I got into Uber," Evans said.

Hartman, she said, became ruthless when he pulled out the steak knife.

"When he put the knife up to, the steak knife, up to my neck, he realized it was on the dull side pushing into my neck. So when I grabbed it, he kept trying to turn it to actually cut me. I was screaming at the top of my lungs and I was crying and I said, I said 'not today,'" she said.

She began to fight back, stopping her car on the road.

"(He) stabbed me so many times. You know, I was just like, 'oh my God, I'm going to die right here,'" Evans said.

She said people just kept driving until one woman stopped, and, she said, saved her life.

"Whoever she is, I just want to tell her thank you because she's the only car that stopped from me, and she stayed until the police came, and I don't know her name, but I just want to give her the biggest hug and thank you because if she didn't stop, this guy would definitely, he would have killed me," Evans said.

She's grateful for the good Samaritan and grateful she's alive, but unsure of what she'll do next.

"He basically took my bread and butter away from me, and I don't know where I'm going to go from here," Evans said.

Police arrested Hartman shortly after the incident.

He is facing several charges, including battery and carjacking.