uber

Uber surcharge, fuel fee added to rides, deliveries amid rising gas prices

EMBED <>More Videos

Uber, Lyft prices could drop as rideshares add thousands of drivers

Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday.

It will take effect on Wednesday. All the money will go directly to drivers, San Francisco-based Uber said. The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.

RELATED: Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?

The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.

As Russia's war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.

RELATED: Chicago Uber, Lyft prices could drop as rideshares add thousands of drivers

A spokesperson for Uber rival Lyft didn't immediately respond to a question Saturday on whether it was considering a similar move.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygas pricesu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Chicago area rideshare safety office opens as drivers face crime
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
Uber alerts will remind riders to wear seat belts in backseat
911 centers can track Uber riders through app using this feature
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off after 2-year hiatus
Jussie Smollett's legal team files motion to release him from jail
Russia's bioweapon conspiracy theory finds support in US
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
Trader Joe's recalls chicken salad for possible plastic in dressing
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
City shuts down Goose Island Beer's '312 day' celebration
Show More
First day of spring is next weekend
Alec Baldwin seeks arbitration to avoid liability in 'Rust' shooting
Chicago Weather: Sunny, below-zero wind chills Saturday
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m.
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
More TOP STORIES News