City Council will likely vote on new rideshare safety ordinance Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance designed to protect the safety of rideshare customers Wednesday.

The ordinance would impose a minimum $10,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail for anyone *posing as a rideshare driver" from Uber, Lyft or Via.

That's a softening of the original proposal, which would have imposed a $20,000 fine and six months in jail against phony drivers.

Late last year, a young woman told police a man posing as her rideshare driver in the Boston area kidnapped and raped her. That case came less than a year after 21-year-old Samantha Josephson got into a stranger's car, thinking it was an Uber, and the driver allegedly activated child safety locks on the door so she could not escape.

RELATED: Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping, raping woman
EMBED More News Videos

A young woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man posing as her ride-share driver.



Her body was found the next day.

The man behind the wheel, Nathaniel David Rowland, was charged in the murder of the University of South Carolina student. Uber said Rowland did not work for the company.

"We encourage all riders to match the vehicle's license plate, make and model, and the driver's name to the information provided in the Uber app before getting in," the company told ABC News.

Uber also recently launched a new feature that sends riders a four-digit pin code they can use to verify their car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooplyftrideshareuber
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News