uber

Uber no longer requires masks for drivers and passengers, company says

Undated file image of San Francisco-based Uber logo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco-based Uber is no longer requiring masks for riders and drivers, the company said.

As of April 19, "riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area," Uber wrote on its website.

But the company is reminding drivers and passengers that "many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences." It went onto say, "if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

The company is also updating its "no front seat" policy - saying riders are no longer required to sit in the back seat.

But Uber says to give drivers space, they ask riders only use the front seat if it's needed because of the size of their group.

The policy was put into effect in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after a federal judge from Florida struck down a travel mask mandate for planes and public transportation on Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusrideshareubercovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
After federal mask mandate struck down, where are masks required?
Chicago rideshare drivers rally for better pay amid rising gas prices
Chicago area rideshare safety office opens as drivers face crime
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
TOP STORIES
After federal mask mandate struck down, where are masks required?
Woman crushed, killed while working at food plant
Students outraged at racist promposal: 'It's 2022. This needs to stop'
1 hurt after SUV goes through fence, hits building: Chicago fire
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Group fires shots, crashes stolen SUV, tries to carjack mom: police
Suburban seniors to get free gas; Wilson considers another giveaway
Show More
Man crashes into bus stop after being shot on West Side
Gov. Pritzker to sign 2022 state budget Tuesday
Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Rivian builds its electric vehicles in Illinois
Chicago Weather: Partial clearing Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News