coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus deaths: Chicago ICU nurse dies from COVID-19, family starts GoFundMe for funeral expenses

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime UIC nurse has died after contracting COVID-19.

Joyce Pacubas-Le Blanc, 53, passed away Thursday after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, according to her coworkers.

Pacubas-Le Blanc worked as a nurse in the neuroscience ICU at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center.

She had been a nurse for more than 30 years.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Pacubas-Le Blanc is the first nurse at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Systems to succumb to the virus.

"She gave a mother's touch to everyone, we can't believe this happened," said nurse and coworker Eileen Fajardo-Furlin.

Although the neuroscience ICU is considered a "clean" section of the hospital, meaning COVID-19 patients aren't being treated there, across the state there are about 4,600 people in the hospital with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced last week that over 2,500 health care workers in Illinois had tested positive and eight of them had "potentially" died of the disease.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Pacubas-Le Blanc is survived by her husband and two sons.

A GoFundMe page was launched on Sunday to help the family cover funeral expenses.

Thanks to generous donations, the family has already exceeded their goal.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear west sidecoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoishospitalsnurseshealth carecovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
City launches mobile app for COVID-19 resources
Illinois COVID-19 death toll nears 2K with 43K total cases
What to know about Illinois' 43,903 COVID-19 cases
House party video draws outrage from Lightfoot, Pritzker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House party video draws outrage from Lightfoot, Pritzker
Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's West Side
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Court rules insurers can collect $12B under health care law
Illinois COVID-19 death toll nears 2K with 43K total cases
Major universities pushing to re-open this fall amid virus concerns
Show More
President Trump suggests Illinois should not ask for federal COVID-19 bailout
Participate in virtual workshops led by small business owners
What to know about Illinois' 43,903 COVID-19 cases
City launches mobile app for COVID-19 resources
19 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News