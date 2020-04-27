CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime UIC nurse has died after contracting COVID-19.
Joyce Pacubas-Le Blanc, 53, passed away Thursday after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, according to her coworkers.
Pacubas-Le Blanc worked as a nurse in the neuroscience ICU at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center.
She had been a nurse for more than 30 years.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Pacubas-Le Blanc is the first nurse at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Systems to succumb to the virus.
"She gave a mother's touch to everyone, we can't believe this happened," said nurse and coworker Eileen Fajardo-Furlin.
Although the neuroscience ICU is considered a "clean" section of the hospital, meaning COVID-19 patients aren't being treated there, across the state there are about 4,600 people in the hospital with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced last week that over 2,500 health care workers in Illinois had tested positive and eight of them had "potentially" died of the disease.
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
Pacubas-Le Blanc is survived by her husband and two sons.
A GoFundMe page was launched on Sunday to help the family cover funeral expenses.
Thanks to generous donations, the family has already exceeded their goal.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Coronavirus deaths: Chicago ICU nurse dies from COVID-19, family starts GoFundMe for funeral expenses
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News