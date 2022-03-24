UNICEF helping children impacted by Ukraine war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the crisis in Ukraine continues, millions of people are trying to leave the war-torn country.
More than a million of them are children.
UNICEF is on the ground in Ukraine working to support those kids and their families.
James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, spoke with ABC7 from Lviv about the work UNICEF is doing and how many children have become separated from their families.
For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org/helpukraine.
