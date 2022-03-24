Politics

UNICEF helping children impacted by Ukraine war

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
UNICEF working to help children impacted by Ukraine war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the crisis in Ukraine continues, millions of people are trying to leave the war-torn country.

More than a million of them are children.

UNICEF is on the ground in Ukraine working to support those kids and their families.

How to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks

James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, spoke with ABC7 from Lviv about the work UNICEF is doing and how many children have become separated from their families.

For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org/helpukraine.
