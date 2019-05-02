UNCC shooting suspect Trystan Terrell due in court

Terrell is facing two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.
Sun is rising again here at @unccharlotte. Students are vowing to push ahead and be #49erstrong after Tuesday’s shooting on campus. #ABC11 #UNCCharlotteShooting pic.twitter.com/FJfMv82P8u— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 2, 2019
He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Ellis Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell "took the fight to the assailant" after determining he had no place to run or hide in his classroom.
Without his attack, Putney said Terrell's capture may have taken longer.
"His sacrifice saved lives," Putney said.
Four other people were injured in the shooting: Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20.
Memorial on campus here at @unccharlotte still here. Candles still glow from last nights vigil. #UNCCharlotteShooting #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2ewqnkQu12— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 2, 2019
Pescaro and Dehart both attended high school in Apex.
According to WSOC, Terrell enrolled at UNC Charlotte in the fall of 2018. He was studying history but dropped out last semester.
Terrell's grandfather, Paul Rold of Arlington, Texas, said he moved to Charlotte two years ago with his father, the Associated Press reports.
This is the first time Terrell has been charged with a crime in North Carolina.