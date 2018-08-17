'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children, ages 2 to 12, with extension cord

EMBED </>More Videos

Raetheon Patterson accused of beating 7 children with extension cord, ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A man is accused of using an extension cord to beat as many as seven children in northwest Houston.

Raetheon Patterson, 31, was arrested in connection to the incident that happened Aug. 15 in the 5900 block of Pincay Oaks Drive, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office.

Deputies said a woman accused Patterson of assaulting her grandchildren whose ages range from 2 to 12 years old. The woman told them Patterson broke skin with the use of an extension cord.

For his part, deputies said Patterson told them he arrived home to find windshield wipers on a vehicle at the property in an upright position, believing them to be broken.

Authorities said Patterson became upset and beat the two children he thought were responsible.

The children, who call Patterson "Uncle," further advised deputies that he used an extension cord to hit them across the stomach and arms.

Deputies found injuries on five children supporting the claims. Based on statements from the children, though, deputies believe as many as seven children were assaulted.

According to deputies, the children lived with Patterson and his wife, who may be the mother of one of the children. The children call Patterson "Uncle" despite them not being biologically related to them.

Patterson was charged with seven counts of injury to a child.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestchild abusechild injuredu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight in East Garfield Park
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Man shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop
Electrician critically injured after getting shocked on Near North Side
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Show More
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Man who forced couples to have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
VIDEO: Woman choked, thrown against car, robbed in NYC
Trump says he cancelled military parade, citing 'ridiculously high' price tag
More News