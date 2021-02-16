building fire

'Horrible tragedy': Pet store fire kills 100 animals in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fire officials say an estimated 100 animals died when an overnight fire filled an Indianapolis pet store with thick smoke and deadly gases, killing dozens of animals in their cages.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says firefighters who were called about 9 p.m. Monday to Uncle Bills Pet Center on the city's northwest side extinguished the fire in an hour after having difficulty accessing the fire in the building's back roof area.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a news release that after crews doused the flames, crews discovered "a horrible tragedy" inside, with about 40 dogs, 25 parakeets, rabbits and other animals dead from smoke inhalation.
