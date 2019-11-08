Uncle fatally shot by man sexually assaulting niece in Burnside, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is being questioned in the murder of a man trying to protect his niece from being sexually assaulted in the Burnside neighborhood Thursday night.Police initially reported the incident as a home invasion, with the man gaining entry through a window. Police said he then sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in her bedroom.The victim's 66-year-old uncle heard her screaming and came to help her when he was shot in the head and back by the attacker, police said. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The victim has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. ABC 7 Chicago is not naming him to protect the identity of the girl.The teen girl was transported to Trinity Hospital in stable condition, police said.The person of interest was fleeing the scene when he was taken into custody by responding officers, police said.On Friday afternoon, CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielm said their investigation had revealed the suspect was invited to the home by the teen. He added that detectives have found inconsistencies in the initial story and interrogations are continuing. He also said the incident appears isolated in nature.Neighbors saw the police activity and cannot believe what happened."I think it's terrible because nothing really happens on this block, so I think it's really sad that happened to him and his family and everybody who lived in that house," said neighbor Bryanna Lewis.One man who wanted to remain anonymous said he knew the man very well and heard the gunshots."He's a nice guy," he said. "I've known him for a long time. I have been in his house many times, had dinner with him. There are no bad words I can say about him."