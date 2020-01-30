Chicago undercover police officer shot in West Garfield Park after witnessing fatal shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5889365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck gives an update on an officer shot while responding to a shooting on Chicago's West Side Wednesday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5889126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer was injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured after pursuing a shooting suspect on the city's West Side Wednesday afternoon.The undercover officer, who was on duty at the time, was shot in the arm after witnessing a shooting near the 4000-block of West Madison in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.The officer observed an offender shoot and kill a 26-year-old man on the street at around 2:30 p.m., police said. The officer then followed the suspect as he fled in a pickup truck."When the pickup truck realized that he was being followed, the offender exited the pickup truck, pointed a handgun at the police officer's vehicle, and fired multiple rounds," said Interim CPD Superintendent Charlie Beck.The officer was struck in the arm. The offender fled the scene, and police began transporting the injured officer to Stroger Hospital.While being transported to the hospital, the injured officer identified the offender's vehicle and told assisting units to apprehend him, Chicago police said."The officers driving the transporting vehicle asked the injured officer, who at this point had been shot, did he still want to go directly to the hospital or should they apprehend the offender," Beck said. "He elected that they should apprehend the offender."The suspect's vehicle crashed in the 2000-block West Congress Parkway and police took two suspects into custody.The 26-year-old man shot on the street was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to CPD.The wounded officer, who is in his early 40s, remains at Stroger Hospital to recover. Police said they expect him to make a full recovery. He has been with the department for more than 20 years.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot thanked responding officers during the Wednesday press conference."There is no question that the officers' work today in recognizing the danger that the community was in, from the offender who was fleeing the scene, ended up saving other lives," Lightfoot said. "We owe him and the rest of the team a debt of gratitude."A police investigation into the shooting is underway.