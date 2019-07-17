Underground blast creates 'Tremors'-like scene in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation shared video showing an underground blast rolling through the road.

It is part of ongoing construction along Route 29 in Vint Hill to break up rock for excavation

Several commenters online pointed out the footage looked like a scene from the 1990 sci-fi action thriller "Tremors."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
constructionu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Chance the Snapper' caught, trapper throws out first pitch at Cubs game
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run near Columbus Park on West Side
Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Crystal Lake apartment building
Police warn of air conditioner thefts in Bronzeville
Drug lord El Chapo facing life in prison at sentencing
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, humid, isolated showers Wednesday
Chicago Weather: See cooling centers open in Chicago, suburbs
Show More
Convicted armed robber charged with murder in fatal Red Line stabbing
Huggies displays dads on diaper boxes for first time
Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted corpse photos: police
Boy on inflatable duck raft rescued from Lake Michigan
R. Kelly held without bond on federal sex crime charges
More TOP STORIES News