Illinois unemployment claims spike to 830K statewide as IDES scrambles to open call center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 30 million Americans have now filed for unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Illinois, there were more than 81,000 new unemployment claims this week. The statewide total is more than 830,000 filings. Many people are still complaining about issues when trying to apply for jobless benefits.
"These numbers are unprecedented," said Andy Challenger, of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "Many millions of Americans are out of work and in some ways it is only the first wave of unemployment that we are seeing."
Herminio Garcia has been unemployed for six weeks. He said he's been having trouble getting ahold of the Illinois Department of Employment Security to help with his claim.
"The lines are busy," Garcia said. "Call back again. At one point I sat there and called 54 times in a row and I couldn't get through. That was just one morning. I call every morning since I am home."
Filers have noticed improvements with the state's online portal, but those looking to reach IDES by phone say they're still hitting roadblocks.
"The bills are still coming," Garcia said. "The bills are due every month. It's a little tough."
IDES officials say they're working to double their capacity on their phone lines by setting up a virtual call center which essentially means workers will be at home taking calls.
"This is hitting every state extremely hard," said Sam Salustro, public information officer for IDES. "Every state is scrambling to keep up, but we understand the frustration. That's why are moving quickly as possible to increase capacity and make things better."
Some employment experts say with the dramatic decline in consumer spending, even more Americans could soon be out of work.
"We are in a morbid race between flattening the COVID-19 curve and capping this next second spike in unemployment," Challenger said. "What we are facing is this continuous downward cycle of more unemployment causing less consumer spending causing more unemployment."
