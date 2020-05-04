Money Fix

Recently unemployed? 5 ways to plan for your next job

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of people across the country have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis and the numbers and the stories behind them are simply heartbreaking.

But employment experts say there are ways to use this time to prepare for a new opportunity.

A few months ago, Jimmie Spidle started a new sales position at a popular technology company.

"It seemed to be the height of my young career," he said.

The 28-year-old Chicagoan absolutely loved his job, but a few weeks after Illinois' stay-at-home went into effect, he and nearly 1,000 of his colleagues were laid off.

"I guess whether I admit to it ornate, I may have a little anxiety," he said. "It's definitely a lot of reflection time."

Employment expert Kimberly Shamley says reflecting and even grieving are normal after a job loss. But after a few weeks, she says try to pull yourself together and start preparing for your next opportunity.

"This is a time when you can determined what does your dream job look like. Is it working remotely? Is it something in a different field? So it can be a blessing in disguise," Shamley said.

She says start with job networking sites like LinkedIn. You can introduce yourself to prospective employers, send your resume and even try to set up a Zoom meeting to formally introduce yourself.

You can also attend free webinars online that'll help you discover new skill or sharpen the ones you already have, take free online courses at Ivy League schools like Harvard or learn a second language through apps like Babbel.

"That's always something that's impressive, always something that employers are looking for, that bilingual capability," Shamley said.

It's advice worth exploring for people like Spidle, who's encouraging others in his position to not give up.

"Certain things are closed, certain opportunities aren't available to you," Spidle said. "Push past that. Dig in your bag of resources and keep going."

Human resources experts say it's possible you could see a pay cut in your next role, but if it's a position that could help get you closer to your dream job, it may be worth it.

She also says now may be a good time to clean up your Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. Employers will sometimes look at those as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersillinoischicagoloopmoney fixi teamunemploymentconsumerjobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY FIX
How to cash your stimulus check without fees
IRS sends stimulus checks, deposits to people no longer alive
Some home purchases put on hold due to COVID-19 unemployment crisis
Property tax relief may be on the way for Cook County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
Scientists develop wearable wireless device to track common COVID-19 symptoms
Lightfoot: Parties amid pandemic could result in arrests, even jail
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Teacher makes surprise visit to her student's homes
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
Microbusinesses try to survive stay-at-home orders
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain developing
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
American carriers debut new 'must wear mask' policies
More TOP STORIES News