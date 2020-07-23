unemployment

Many more likely sought unemployment aid as coronavirus surges back

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- With the nation gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have remained stuck at an elevated weekly level above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March.

The pace of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly double the record high that existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a deep recession. Now, as many states and localities reimpose lockdowns in response to the spreading virus, businesses face renewed struggles that are forcing some to impose further job cuts or to shut down permanently.

The latest string of layoffs is occurring just before a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. Members of Congress are negotiating another aid package that might extend that benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment.

EMBED More News Videos

President Trump is now calling for masks and social distancing as well as pointing to the dangers of large crowds.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronaviruslayoffunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Free headshots help Chicago residents laid off due to COVID-19
Gov. Pritzker warns of unemployment debit card fraud scheme
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, ID'd after boat capsizes on Chicago River near Chinatown
Video of deadly Loop shooting released by police
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
Portland mayor tear gassed by federal agents at courthouse protest
1-year-old boy, mother missing from East Chicago, Ind.
Wisconsin could be next state on Chicago quarantine list
Just For Fun roller rink in McHenry closing after more than 70 years
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very nice Thursday
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area
Navy vet beaten at Portland protest talks real message after video goes viral
China launches ambitious attempt to land on Mars
Illinois reports 1,598 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News