6-year-old girl granted license to own a unicorn -- if she can find one

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has issued its first ever unicorn license.

Madeline, a 6-year-old, wrote a letter to the department requesting official approval for her to own a unicorn -- if she could find one.

In a handwritten letter posted to the department's Facebook page, she wrote, "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response."

After a 6-year-old girl sent in a request to Los Angeles County Animal Control to own a pet unicorn, the department granted her a special license for her dream pet. From County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control

The department lauded Madeline's commitment to "responsible pet ownership" in the Facebook post," CNN reported.

"It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," wrote the department, which omitted Madeline's last name.

Madeline was issued a "preapproved unicorn license," which was also attached in the Facebook post.

A portion of this image has been obscured by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to protect personal information. From County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control

There are conditions, of course. The license letter specifies that Madeline must give her pet unicorn "regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows," that it must be fed watermelon once a week, that its horn must be polished "at least once a month with a soft cloth" and that "any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health."

And since unicorns are notoriously difficult to find in Los Angeles, the department went an extra step and sent Madeline a plush unicorn -- complete with a "permanent unicorn license" tag on its collar.

