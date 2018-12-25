Unidentified woman found dead in garbage on South Side was stabbed to death, medical examiner says

Chicago police are investigating after a body was found in garbage on the city's South Side Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The woman whose body was found in a trash can on the South Side on Christmas Eve was stabbed to death, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

Police said they received a call about a female of unknown age discovered unresponsive in the 10800-block of South Prospect Avenue Monday afternoon.

An autopsy performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner found she died of "multiple sharp force injuries" and was ruled a homicide.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
