CHICAGO (WLS) --The woman whose body was found in a trash can on the South Side on Christmas Eve was stabbed to death, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.
Police said they received a call about a female of unknown age discovered unresponsive in the 10800-block of South Prospect Avenue Monday afternoon.
An autopsy performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner found she died of "multiple sharp force injuries" and was ruled a homicide.
The woman has not yet been identified.
Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.