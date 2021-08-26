Union Station shooting: Murder suspect fatally shot by Amtrak police ID'd as California man

CHICAGO -- Ahas been identified as a man from California's Bay Area.Jamar Jason Taylor, 33, of San Leandro, California was killed in the shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Amtrak police were waiting on the platform for a train, having been notified by authorities in California that an individual on the train heading for Chicago had multiple pending warrants, including one for murder, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said at a news conference Tuesday night.When the man saw the uniformed officers on the platform, he took off running, injuring an Amtrak employee and then opening fire on the officers, Magliari said.An Amtrak officer returned fire and struck Taylor, Magliari said. The Amtrak employee suffered minor injuries, and an officer was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, he said.Taylor was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in traumatic arrest, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.Amtrak and the Chicago Police Department are investigating the incident jointly.