chicago shooting

Union Station shooting: Murder suspect fatally shot by Amtrak police ID'd as California man

EMBED <>More Videos

Murder suspect fatally shot in Union Station identified

CHICAGO -- A murder suspect fatally shot by Amtrak police inside Union Station has been identified as a man from California's Bay Area.

Jamar Jason Taylor, 33, of San Leandro, California was killed in the shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Amtrak police were waiting on the platform for a train, having been notified by authorities in California that an individual on the train heading for Chicago had multiple pending warrants, including one for murder, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said at a news conference Tuesday night.

When the man saw the uniformed officers on the platform, he took off running, injuring an Amtrak employee and then opening fire on the officers, Magliari said.

An Amtrak officer returned fire and struck Taylor, Magliari said. The Amtrak employee suffered minor injuries, and an officer was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, he said.

Taylor was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in traumatic arrest, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Amtrak and the Chicago Police Department are investigating the incident jointly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingchicago crimepublic transportationamtrak
CHICAGO SHOOTING
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French shares new video
IG report: CPD response to ShotSpotter alerts 'rarely' find gun crimes
Person fatally shot inside Chicago's Union Station, officials say
Old Town restaurants hit by gunfire on Wells: CPD
TOP STORIES
Pritzker to announce statewide indoor mask mandate: sources
16 SOS offices to require appointments for driver's licenses, IDs
Hot classrooms at Proviso West HS prompt complaints
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French shares new video
Cook County property tax increases get pushback from residents
IL reports 4,451 COVID cases, 40 deaths
Show More
CPS COVID safety plan unveiled days before school start
Chicago priests head to US-Mexico border to help asylum seekers
Lightfoot officially announces city worker vaccine mandate
Woodridge tornado victims lean on community as they rebuild
Drowning, water rescues renew calls for life rings on Chicago beaches
More TOP STORIES News