CHICAGO -- United Airlines says it's investing in a startup that hopes to build small electric-powered planes that might be flying in a few years.
United made the announcement Tuesday, but didn't say how much it's investing in Sweden-based Heart Aerospace.
United says the startup's ES-19 "has the potential" to carry passengers short distances by the end of the decade.
RELATED: United Airlines honors Juneteenth with historic all-Black flight crew from TX to Chicago
United says it has conditionally agreed to buy 100 of the 19-seat planes if they meet certain standards, which United isn't spelling out.
It says that Mesa Airlines, which operates many United Express flights, is making a similar pledge for 100 planes.
United Airlines agrees to buy electric plane fleet from Swedish Heart Aerospace
ES-19 electric planes have 'the potential' to carry passengers short distances
UNITED AIRLINES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News