United Airlines job fair: Hundreds attend Chicago hiring event seeking to fill 1K positions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As United Airlines looks to hire 1,000 new employees, the company held a job fair in Chicago Wednesday.Hundreds of applicants turned out seeking to impress Chicago's self-styled hometown airline."I would love to travel, I would love to work with United," said Ali Biosca, a recent University of Iowa graduate, "really just looking for any way to get into the company.""I have my masters' degree in human resources management, so I kind of want to get into the corporate side of United," applicant Fatima Tandia said.With unemployment at historic lows and tales swirling of people who supposedly don't want to work, there appeared to be great demand for the 1,000 jobs United has to fill.Open positions include everything from ramp operations to flight attendants and corporate roles. Most are in Chicago."We have got a lot of interest," United spokeswoman Maddie King said. "This is taking 4% of our social chatter."It took attendees as many as two hours to get in, see recruitment specialists in fields catching their interest, and in some cases, wait for interviews.As the hours dwindled down, the airline promised to contact everyone who remained in the line as they search for those with the energy and attitude they want."You don't need to have a college education," King said. "You can come to United Airlines, make a great career, earn great salaries and have amazing benefits."Few are more compelling than Afghan refugee Abdul Ayaz Niazi, who helped people on the Kabul Airport tarmac escape what he called a "hellhole" last summer."This is the right place and this would be the right job," Niazi said. "Because I have knowledge and I would get more training here and I would serve America and Americans I think."As Niazi talked about his future with those who could help, it appeared that perhaps the American Dream would once again to take flight.