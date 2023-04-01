Chicago shooting: Man shot to death on sidewalk near United Center, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday night near the United Center on the Near West Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when someone wearing dark clothing approached him and opened fire about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot at Austin gas station

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)