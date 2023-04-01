  • Full Story

Chicago shooting: Man shot to death on sidewalk near United Center, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, April 1, 2023 10:11AM
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday night near the United Center on the Near West Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when someone wearing dark clothing approached him and opened fire about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

