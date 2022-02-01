sports betting

United Center, FanDuel announce plans for new Chicago sportsbook lounge

FanDuel sportsbook Illinois: Lounge will be inside home of NBA's Chicago Bulls, NHL's Blackhawks
EMBED <>More Videos

New Chicago sportsbook could be coming to United Center

CHICAGO -- Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center announced plans Monday to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena.

The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. It would bring sports wagering inside the home of the NBA's Chicago Bulls and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

Plans for the FanDuel Sportsbook at the United Center include a two-story venue adjacent to the arena's atrium. It would be equipped with state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology, the announcement said.

RELATED: Chicago City Council approves sports betting at stadiums

"FanDuel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center," said Howard Pizer, executive vice president and CEO of the joint venture. The lounge "is designed to give sports fans a brand new, fully immersive sportsbook lounge experience unlike any other."

While awaiting approval of the sportsbook from the Illinois Gaming Board, the United Center and FanDuel will develop a non-wagering space adjacent to the United Center atrium that will have FanDuel branding and allow fans to watch live sports action while attending United Center events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagonear west sidechicago bullschicago blackhawksunited centergamblingnbanhlsports betting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS BETTING
Anjanette Young settlement, sports betting approved by City Council
Arlington Park closes after nearly a century
Arlington Park fans prepare to say goodbye
Chicago mob bookmaker wins unusual gamble in federal court
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes 10+ inches of snow for parts of area
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled, smothered: ME
3 shot, critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing: CFD
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
A front-runner emerges on 'The Bachelor' as Shanae breaks the rules
Show More
Jason Van Dyke juror surprised by early release
Thousands evacuated near huge fertilizer plant explosion in NC
As omicron variant surge declines, Chicago experts monitor subvariant
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Chicago Weather: Warmer with rain to the south Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News