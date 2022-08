United States Hispanic Leadership Institute holds 40th anniversary celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States Hispanic Leadership Institute held their 40th anniversary celebration Thursday night.

It featured three Latina panelists discussing ways to better the Hispanic community.

USHLI has registered more than 2.3 million voters in the Midwest and awarded $1.5 million in scholarships and internships.