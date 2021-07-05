University of Chicago student dies days after being shot on CTA train in Washington Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A University of Chicago student who was hit by a stray bullet while riding a CTA Green Line train in Washington Park on the city's South Side last Thursday, died from his injuries Sunday.Max Lewis was on his way home from an internship when he was struck in the neck, according to investigators.Lewis was just 20 years old."The reality is that this has been for many of us the most tragic loss we could possibly imagine," said Zach Cogan, who is a student at the University of Chicago. "This was this central person in our fraternity."Cogan met Lewis his freshman year while pledging Alpha Epsilon Pi. Lewis went on to become president of the fraternity."We had these safe space talks where we just talked unfiltered and say whatever came to mind. It was this judge free zone. And it was so like welcoming," he said.Lewis came to the University of Chicago from Denver. University officials said he was pursuing a double major in economics and computer science.Friends said he loved finance and cars.Lewis isn't the first person Cogan has lost to gun violence. His camp counselor, Scott Biegel, was killed at the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. The geography teacher was one of 17 people killed.Cogan said shootings happen far too often in Chicago and across the country."Max is one of so many people who have been killed, I know the other night at the hospital, there were other people who were there. I saw other families crying. We all cried together. There are so many victims of gun violence. Things need to change."Chicago police said the deadly Green Line shooting remains under investigation. They have no one in custody.