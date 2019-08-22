University of Chicago staff member cut during afternoon campus robbery

CHICAGO -- A school staff member was cut during a robbery Wednesday afternoon in the University of Chicago campus on the South Side.

The staff member was walking on a sidewalk about 1 p.m. in the 5600 block of South University Avenue when someone approached the person from behind and grabbed the person's cellphone, the university said in a security alert.

The staff member, cut in the lip in the attack, declined medical attention, according to the alert. It was unclear if the suspect was armed.

The suspect left in a waiting red four-door Toyota with the license plate "AX12141," according to the alert. It was last seen traveling east on 56th Street. The University of Chicago police were investigating the incident and increased its presence in the area.

A spokesman for Chicago police said the department did not have a report of the attack.

Anyone with information was asked to call University of Chicago police at 773-702-8181.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
