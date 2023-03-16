2 more teens charged in robbery spree, Chicago police car crash near University of Chicago: CPD

2 more teens have been charged in a robbery spree and Chicago police car crash near the University of Chicago earlier this week, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more teenagers have been charged in a robbery spree that ended with a stolen car crashing into a Chicago police vehicle, injuring two officers earlier this week, CPD said.

Kytwone Jenkins, 19, of Chicago and Demereon Jackson, 18, of Chicago were charged with armed robbery. Jenkins also faces various traffic citations, police said Wednesday.

A 17-year-old was previously charged with armed robbery and criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection to the same incidents.

Chicago police said the 18 and 19 year olds were arrested about 8:05 p.m. Monday.

SEE MORE: Teen charged after stolen car hits unmarked Chicago police car, injuring 2 officers

Jenkins had robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 5300-block of South Kimbark Avenue, CPD said. Jackson also stole a Kia from a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint in the 4500-block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to CPD.

They were found after crashing the stolen Kia into an unmarked CPD vehicle, according to police.

University of Chicago police said that, in all, five people were robbed in a span of 10 minutes in the incident.

The police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

They were due in court Wednesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood