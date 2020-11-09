UIC receives nearly 900K grant to study support for rape victims

CHICAGO -- The University of Illinois Chicago has received a nearly $900,000 federal grant to help study the support rape victims receive and the outcomes of their recovery, according to university officials.

The money for the three-year grant comes from the National Institutes of Health and will focus on "how to support processes from social networks impact victims' adjustment," according to the university.

RELATED: Chicago police arrest record only 10 to 20% for sex assault, abuse cases, below national average for last decade, report shows

UIC social psychologist Sarah Ullman will lead the study.

Researchers will collect surveys and interview data from Chicago-area women in hopes of developing social support interventions that better help victims and their friends and families.

RELATED: Cook County State's Attorney adds comfort dog to staff for child sexual assault victims

"Ultimately, we hope to improve support for rape victims by reducing the related negative post-disclosure adjustments they experience, lowering secondary traumatic stress for support providers; and improving relationships between victims and informal support network members," Ullman said in a statement.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rapesexually assaultgrantsexual assaultstudyuniversity of illinois chicago
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Family desperate to find missing Riverdale woman last seen on West Side
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
Underwood has slight lead over Oberweis as more votes are counted
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Ex-NW Indiana mayor faces retrial on bribery charge
Show More
Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very mild Sunday night
Chicagoans dance in the streets after apparent victory by Biden, Harris
What's next for President Donald Trump?
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News