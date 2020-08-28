University of Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate under 1%, school officials report

CHICAGO -- The University of Illinois reported that less than 1% of COVID-19 tests administered at the school have come back with positive results.U of I requires students on campus take saliva tests twice a week. They have processed more than 105,000 tests since early July.Officials expect confirmed cases of the coronavirus to rise to some degree, hope routine testing and other precautions can keep spread of the virus under control on campus.Models developed by the university predict a few hundred confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases during the first weeks of the fall semester, officials said in a statement last week.The modeling developed by the university suggests that requirement and other precautions can lead to a drop off in new confirmed cases after an initial jump."What will determine if we stay together in-person is whether we all can make the personal choices and exercise the very best judgement in these critical early days," Chancellor Robert Jones said in a message to the campus.Other necessary precautions include face coverings, hand washing and social distancing, Jones said. He encouraged students and everyone else returning to the campus to do their part to stop the virus from spreading.