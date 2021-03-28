Michigan women's basketball team makes emergency landing in Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana.Team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre says the team was flying through a storm and the plane lost pressure.She says no one was injured.The Wolverines were returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after they lost to Baylor 78-75 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup Saturday afternoon.Van Metre says the team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight to Ypsilanti.