emergency landing

Michigan women's basketball team makes emergency landing in Indiana

The team was on the way home from NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico coaches her team in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament on March 21, 2021. ((AP Photo/Michael Thomas))

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana.

Team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre says the team was flying through a storm and the plane lost pressure.

She says no one was injured.

The Wolverines were returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after they lost to Baylor 78-75 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup Saturday afternoon.

Van Metre says the team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight to Ypsilanti.
